Hackers publish public school district’s stolen data online

FALLS CHURCH, Va. - A Virginia public school district says computer hackers who obtained information about students and employees have posted stolen data online.
In an email to parents and staff on Friday, the Fairfax County Public Schools didn’t specify the nature or volume of the data stolen in last month’s ransomware attack.
Hackers use ransomware software to steal data and threaten to publish or block access to it unless a target pays a ransom.
Schools Superintendent Scott Brabrand’s email on Friday said the criminal cyber organization known as the Maze group had claimed responsibility for the attack and posted stolen data on the dark web.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.