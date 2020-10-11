Forecast: Rainy Sunday for Central Virginia

A gloomy end to the weekend with overcast skies expected all day

By Sophia Armata | October 11, 2020 at 5:33 AM EDT - Updated October 11 at 5:33 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Remnants of Delta will bring us widespread rainfall nearly all day with heavier rain expected this evening.

SUNDAY: Showers likely through the day. Heaviest rain south and west of I-95. Lows lower 60s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 100%)

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible at any point. Lows in the low to mid 60s, highs mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely as a cold front passes Virginia. Lows in the mid 50s, highs upper 60s to near 70. (Rain Chance: 40%)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.