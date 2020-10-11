Forecast: Rainy Sunday for Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Remnants of Delta will bring us widespread rainfall nearly all day with heavier rain expected this evening.
SUNDAY: Showers likely through the day. Heaviest rain south and west of I-95. Lows lower 60s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 100%)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible at any point. Lows in the low to mid 60s, highs mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low to mid 70s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low to mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely as a cold front passes Virginia. Lows in the mid 50s, highs upper 60s to near 70. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s.
