Chesterfield police remind drivers to slow down after wreck causes electrical fire

Chesterfield police remind drivers to slow down after wreck causes electrical fire
Chesterfield Police responded to this crash on Midlothian Turnpike on Sunday, Oct. 11. (Source: Chesterfield Police)
By Hannah Eason | October 11, 2020 at 8:12 PM EDT - Updated October 11 at 8:12 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are reminding drivers to slow down on wet roads after a crash caused an electrical fire.

A Chesterfield officer tweeted a picture of a crash at Midlothian Turnpike and Turner Road on Sunday evening. At 8 p.m., there was at least one lane closed traveling east on Midlothian Turnpike.

One photo shows a white truck with tire marks in the grass near La Palmera. The second photo shows a downed tree and a light pole on fire.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.