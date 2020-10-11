Chesterfield police remind drivers to slow down after wreck causes electrical fire

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are reminding drivers to slow down on wet roads after a crash caused an electrical fire.
A Chesterfield officer tweeted a picture of a crash at Midlothian Turnpike and Turner Road on Sunday evening. At 8 p.m., there was at least one lane closed traveling east on Midlothian Turnpike.
One photo shows a white truck with tire marks in the grass near La Palmera. The second photo shows a downed tree and a light pole on fire.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.