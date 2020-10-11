App utilizes phone GPS for real-time map of Virginia State Parks

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Park maps are now available on Avenza, an app that uses a mobile phone’s location on a downloaded map.
As a user travels through the park, their location, indicated as a blue dot, moves in real-time. Cellphone GPS units work even when there is no service available.
“While the mapping software will clearly improve the visitor experience, it’s already being put to use to improve our land management effectiveness,” said Virginia State Parks Director Melissa Baker. “Park staff have used Avenza Maps to mark property boundaries, establish designated hunting zones for managed hunts, mark invasive species locations for removal or treatment, and plan prescribed burns to manage forest health.”
Trail users can drop a pin to mark downed trees or obstacles, and provide exact location coordinates in an emergency.
Once the app is installed, park goers can download park maps from this website or search “Virginia State Parks” in the Avenza app.
You can download Avenza through Apple or Google Play.
