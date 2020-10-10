Vigil held for shooting death of 23-year-old Richmond man

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of grieving family and friends gathered Saturday with blue and red balloons in hand to remember the life of 23-year-old Demarcus Gregory.
A candlelight vigil was held at the spot where Gregory took his last breaths after being struck by a bullet on Monday, Oct. 5.
Those who knew him best said Gregory — who many called ‘Mark-Mark’ — deserved more than a roadside memorial on rainy afternoon, but their presence and the memories of better times was all they could give.
“He was just like a grandchild, my birthday came around he never missed it. Mother’s Day came around he never missed it. Whatever he said, he did it. He was a man of his word and I love him so much, so dear,” said a close friend.
His grieving mother, Michelle Gregory, is pleading for the community to put an end to the violence.
“Come on now, we’ve got to put the guns down. Put them down, this is too much. My baby boy is gone now,” said Michelle.
The vigil was organized by United Communities Against Crime.
Gregory was behind the wheel of his rental car when someone opened fire on him. He was struck by a bullet and crashed in a wooded area where loved ones gathered to remember him. His older brothers and two other people he knew were in the vehicle with Gregory when it crashed.
Richmond Police had a presence at the vigil. A detective says that the family is currently working with police and they have some strong leads. Ultimately, they need more from the community to solve this case.
If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
