Vehicle found in N.C. has connection to Richmond homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police have located a vehicle that they believe is connected to a Richmond homicide.
The vehicle was located in North Carolina. No additional information has been released at this time.
Per a Friday, Oct. 9 release, Richmond police were searching for a suspect and vehicle of interest in connection to a woman’s murder.
Police were called to the Olde Lamp Apartments along Chamberlayne Avenue on the morning of Oct. 6.
When police arrived, they found Estelle Pugh, a woman in her 60s, suffering from trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the vehicle of interest is a 2011 burgundy Chevrolet Equinox LT with license plate UYN-2968.
“Detectives believe the vehicle was taken from the victim’s residence in the 3600 block of Chamberlayne Avenue within the past week,” a release said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
