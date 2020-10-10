On This Day: Gabriel hanged for planned slave rebellion

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history: Oct. 10, 1800, the leader of a slave revolt is hanged at the Richmond gallows.
Gabriel, who was owned by the Prosser family in Henrico County, planned an uprising that included a plan to kidnap Virginia’s governor and hold him hostage until enslaved people were granted freedom.
The revolt never actually happened because of bad weather and betrayal, but that didn’t stop white authorities from hanging 26 people, including Gabriel.
Learn all about this fight for liberty that ended in death from Dr. Karen Sherry with the Virginia Museum of History and Culture in Episode 1 of Season 4 of the How We Got Here Podcast:
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.