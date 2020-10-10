Senator to hold in-person discussion with Richmond restaurant owners, examine COVID-19′s impact

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., gestures while speaking to the media during a break in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin) (Source: Jacquelyn Martin)
By Hannah Eason | October 10, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT - Updated October 10 at 5:53 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - U.S. Senator Mark Warner, D-Va., will host a discussion on Monday with local restaurant owners to discuss economic relief from Congress.

The senator co-sponsored the Restaurants Act, which would support Virginia restaurants in dealing with the long-term consequences. The discussion, slated for Oct. 12 at 11:30 a.m., will examine COVID-19′s impact on the local level.

At least sixteen owners of more than 21 Richmond restaurants will be in attendance.

Since the pandemic began, Warner has negotiated with President Donald Trump’s administration on COVID-19 relief and the CARES Act funding. Most recently, the legislator introduced a proposal that would cover wages of employees affected by COVID-19 and help small businesses pay for operating costs like rent and utilities.

