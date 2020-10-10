Richmond mayor featured in Joe Biden ad

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is featured in a national ad campaign that encourages voting and endorses Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden.
The ad series features 14 Black mayors from across the country and will launch in battleground states like Virginia, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and others.
“This latest ad series is part of a robust campaign push nationally and in key battleground states to educate and energize Black voters,” the Biden campaign said in a Saturday release.
Watch the 30-second ad featuring Stoney and others below:
The campaign features the following local officials: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, Flagstaff, Arizona Mayor Coral Evans, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Birmingham, Alabama Mayor Randall Woodfin, Columbia, South Carolina Mayor Steven Benjamin, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Richmond, Virginia Mayor Levar Stoney, Stockton, California Mayor Michael Tubbs and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.