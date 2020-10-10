1 killed, 2 in custody after shooting during Denver protests

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - 2 people are in custody and one person was shot following a shooting in downtown Denver on Saturday. Denver police tweeted out an hour after the shooting saying the person shot died. They’re investigating the shooting as a homicide.
Two different protests and rallies were planned for the evening. One group of protesters were calling for police reform while the other group was showing support for police.
The shooting happened near the Denver Art Museum while police officers were staged at Civic Center Park, just after 4 p.m.
The self-proclaimed group “Denver Communists” planned to hold a BLM_Antifa Soup Drive at 1:30 p.m. The “Patriot Muster” group said they would be having a peaceful rally around 2 p.m. Both said they’d take place at Civic Center Park.
According to our sister station in Denver, there was a concern for violence following fights that broke out when two opposing groups crossed paths over the summer.
We will continue to reach out to our sister station for any updates.
Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.