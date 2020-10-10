Justice department suing Yale for illegally discriminating against Asian, white applicants

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The U.S. Department of Justice is suing Yale University for illegally discriminating against Asian American and white applicants in violation of federal civil rights laws, NBC reports.
NBC reports the university says the lawsuit is “baseless.”
The lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in Connecticut, claims race is a determinative factor in hundreds of admissions each year, NBC reports.
Prosecutors say Asian American and white students have only one-tenth to one-fourth of the likelihood of admission as African Americans with comparable credentials.
NBC reports that Yale says its admission practices are fair, lawful and will not change its admission practices because of the lawsuit.
