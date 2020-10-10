Grand jury declines to indict officer who fired shots at teenage suspected shoplifter in Beachwood Place parking lot

Blake Rogers has an impressive record in his community and was immediately cooperative in all investigations related to this incident. Meanwhile, the city of Beachwood released only small portions of a broad investigation in order to present a one sided narrative and shift the focus away from their own failures. Officer Rogers was called to scene where the subject, Jaquan Jones had opportunity to comply or to flee without harming anyone. Rather, he ran right over Officer Rogers, causing permanent damage to his foot. He then remained on the run, breaking into a house, tossing his gun, participating in another homicide, numerous incidents of drug trafficking, and other felony assaults on police officers. He admitted to his conduct and plead guilty to those crimes, including intending to cause serious harm to Officer Rogers. Justice has been done and Blake Rogers can finally put this behind him."