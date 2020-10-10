Former Richmond city attorney to run for House of Delegates seat

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A former assistant attorney for the City of Richmond announced his run for the House of Delegate’s 68th District on Saturday, according to a release.
Kyle Elliott, the first person of color to lead the Museum District Association, has advocated for policies addressing the eviction crisis and criminal justice reform. He would be the first person of color to hold the 68th District seat.
Elliott served on the Virginia Community College System’s law enforcement task force to revise the state’s college curriculum for criminal justice.
“Working directly with local leaders and law enforcement officials is how we ensure our officers protect, serve, and begin to improve our community policing,” Elliott said.
The Virginia House of Delegate’s 68th District covers areas west of Richmond and parts of Midlothian. Elliott is slated to bid for office in 2021.
