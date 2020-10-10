Forecast: Wet weekend ahead amid Delta’s remnants moving through

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The last of Delta will bring us widespread rain chances beginning this morning and lasting through your Monday afternoon.
SATURDAY: Cloudy with a few showers possible, depending on speed of remnants of Delta. Best chance south and west. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 70s (Rain Chance: 60%)
SUNDAY: Showers likely through the day. Lows lower 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 80%)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible at any point. Lows in the low to mid 60s, highs mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s (Rain Chance: 10%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.
FRIDAY: Sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs around 70.
