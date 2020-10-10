Drive-by shooting incident leaves 12-year-old dead in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office says a 12-year-old is dead after a drive-by shooting incident that happened earlier this morning in Aiken County.
Edward F. McKenzie Jr., 12, was shot inside his home on the 1000 Blk of Wyman St. from a drive-by shooting. The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to the residence for shots being fired at 3:58 a.m.
McKenzie Jr. was pronounced dead on the scene at 4:40 a.m. from at least one gunshot wound. He will be autopsied Monday morning in Newberry, SC.
A 13-year-old also sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, and was treated at the scene. He is expected to recover from his injuries.
Anyone with information on this crime should call Aiken Department of Public Safety at (803) 642-7620 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372). Callers may remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward up to $1000
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.