9 new outbreaks confirmed in state | 1 COVID-19 related death reported in Central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 157,905 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Saturday, a 1,256 case increase from Friday.
According to the health department, the case count reported on Oct. 9 includes 689 cases that should have been reported on Oct. 7 due to a surveillance system reporting issue.
The state totals stand at 3,354 deaths with 11,501 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 2,410,672 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate is now at 4.7 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Nine new outbreaks were reported on Saturday. The total number is now at 1,112. A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 24,581 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 9,352 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 6,349 cases, 382 hospitalizations, 98 deaths
- Henrico: 5,726 cases, 459 hospitalizations, 221 deaths
- Richmond: 4,904 cases, 435 hospitalizations, 62 deaths
- Hanover: 1,433 cases, 108 hospitalizations, 40 deaths
- Petersburg: 808 cases, 75 hospitalizations, 29 deaths
- Goochland: 296 cases, 28 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
One additional death was reported in Henrico County on Oct. 10.
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
