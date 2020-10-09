University of Richmond prepares for spring semester

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The University of Richmond is preparing for the spring semester and how to handle classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the biggest changes is that there will be no spring break.
Earlier this week, COVID-19 restrictions were loosened on campus as the number of cases has remained low.
The university says the decisions for the spring were made to limit exposure to COVID-19, keeping students on campus or learning from home.
Just like the fall semester, spring semester classes will be offered as hybrid options, with some being fully virtual, while others will be in-person or a mix in between.
Another big change is that students will be able to travel abroad. However, the number of countries students can visit are limited.
The first day of classes is Jan. 19.
