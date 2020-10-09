Two more RPS employees test positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools confirmed two more RPS employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The school district says a staff member at Huguenot High School tested positive and was at the school last time on Oct. 7.
The second staff member works at Thomas Jefferson High School and was last there on Sept. 11.
At the direction of the Richmond City Health Department (RCHD), the school district encourages anyone who was present at these sites on the dates listed above to monitor their symptoms and reach out to their primary care provider if they have any concerns.
Individuals can also contact RCHD’s COVID-19 hotline at (804) 205-3501.
