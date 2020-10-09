Trial continues for man accused in shooting of 5-year-old girl

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The jury is hearing closing arguments in the trial of a Henrico man charged in connection to a shooting that injured a 5-year-old girl.
Derick Walton, Jr. faces multiple charges, including aggravated malicious wounding, related to the injuries Ke’Miyah Edwards sustained on April 4, 2019.
Walton repeatedly testified to his innocence on Friday, saying he did not have a gun that day and was not involved in the shooting.
Walton acknowledges he knew people who lived in the Byron Street home who were running a fraudulent check-cashing scheme and had gone there that day to pick up a check to cash. Walton says he tried to cash the check at two locations, which proved unsuccessful.
As he and two other people in the car were headed to a friend’s house, he says they passed the Byron Street home and told the driver to turn around.
Walton testified he wanted to drop the check off since it didn’t work and didn’t want to be accused of stealing it. When they turned the car around he heard shots fired.
Again, he testified he did not have a gun and was not involved in the shooting.
Five days later, Walton says he was arrested, and when questioned by detectives, he said he had heard about a shooting and a girl being injured but thought she was hurt at the shopping center where first responders met up with her.
During one point in his testimony, he got emotional saying he wouldn’t hurt a child.
Prosecutors say they provided enough evidence to put Walton at the scene of the shooting. However, the defense says there’s no physical evidence that puts a gun in Walton’s hands, nor any bullets that injured the two victims.
Walton also faces another trial later this month in the shooting death of 1-year-old Jaidah morris.
