Trader Joe’s new Stony Point location is now open

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Trader Joe’s is multiplying in Central Virginia as the grocery store chain opened its second Richmond location in Stony Point.
“I love it,” said shopper, Mona Garrison.
“It’s a big deal because nothing has been in the shopping center over five years or so,” said shopper, Rique Flato.
Since the announcement of its second store coming to Richmond back in April, the buzz around the city has been crazy.
“We’ve been waiting a long time, everybody has been waiting a long time," said Flato.
“I was elated that it opened today because I was trying to find out the exact day but a friend of mine text me and said it was opening tomorrow, so we were here early in line," said Garrison.
Now doors are open and anxious shoppers are rushing in, filling up their baskets.
The California-based retailer is taking over part of the former Martin’s grocery in the Stony Point shopping center off Huguenot Road.
Loyal Trader Joe’s shoppers who live on the southside say they couldn’t be happier because Richmond’s only other Trader Joes is in Short Pump.
"Oh, it makes it more convenient. We don’t have to drive all the way to Short Pump, which is a little hike,” said Garrison.
Mona Garrison lives in Midlothian but says during her childhood, she was used to Trader Joe’s being close.
“I’m from New York so we have a lot of Trader Joe’s, so to have one right here in the neighborhood - may be a 6-minute drive - made it so convenient," said Garrison.
Now for her and others, the drive to Short Pump is a thing of the past as Stony Point has a new option in town.
“This is going to be my new go-to place,” said Garrison.
“Everybody is super excited,” said Flato.
The new Trader Joe’s is located at 3000 Stony Point Road.
