On the Sidelines- October 9 (Life Christian Academy)

CHESTER, Va. (WWBT) - Every high school team in the area has seen their football seasons pushed back until the spring- except one.
Life Christian Academy will play a conference schedule in the spring, but the Eagles are also hitting the field in the fall with a five game national schedule. At times this summer, Coach Charles Scott and his staff weren’t sure what to expect, but they were able to put together a slate to give their kids an opportunity to play and get exposure.
Of course, the chance to play comes with precautions. Coaches and players say that temperatures are taken daily, masks are required and all must remain in their rooms while on overnight trips. Players must also keep helmets and gloves on during practice.
The Eagles often seek two or three national games per season, but with only eight teams playing in Virginia, all five of their fall games require substantial travel. Arkansas, Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania and Tennessee mark states that Life Christian has visited or will visit this season.
A big theme around practice, despite a bizarre and different campaign, is gratefulness. Players and coaches understand how lucky they are to be able to field a schedule, especially when most of the state is unable to play.
