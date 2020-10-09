Police: Suspects sought in assault at taphouse in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say they are looking for suspects involved in an assault that occurred at a taphouse in Richmond.
At approximately 11:54 p.m. on Sept. 5, officers responded to Southern Railway Taphouse in the 100 block of South 14th Street for the report of an assault.
Police say video shows an unknown man striking a victim.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone who can identify these suspects or anyone with information about this incident should contact Major Crimes Detective K. Hyde at (804) 646-3613 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
