Police searching for vehicle of interest in connection to woman’s murder
On the left is a picture of the actual vehicle and the photo on the right is a stock image of what the vehicle looks like. (Source: Richmond Police)
By Hannah Smith | October 9, 2020 at 7:42 PM EDT - Updated October 9 at 7:42 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for a suspect and vehicle of interest in connection to a woman’s murder.

Police were called to the Olde Lamp Apartments along Chamberlayne Avenue on the morning of Oct. 6.

When police arrived, they found Estelle Pugh, a woman in her 60s, suffering from trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the vehicle of interest is a 2011 burgundy Chevrolet Equinox LT with license plate UYN-2968.

“Detectives believe the vehicle was taken from the victim’s residence in the 3600 block of Chamberlayne Avenue within the past week,” a release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

