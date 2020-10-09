Police searching for suspect in connection to shooting at Food Lion

Jermanny Hernandez (Source: Richmond Police)
By Hannah Smith | October 9, 2020 at 2:42 PM EDT - Updated October 9 at 2:42 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in connection to a shooting that happened last month.

Police are searching for Jermanny Hernandez in connection to a shooting that occurred on Sept. 21 just before midnight in the 6400 block of Jahnke Road.

Officers were called to the Food Lion for the report of a person shot in the parking lot. At the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at Major Crimes Detective O. Reyes at (804) 646-3874 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

