Police searching for suspect in connection to shooting at Food Lion

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in connection to a shooting that happened last month.
Police are searching for Jermanny Hernandez in connection to a shooting that occurred on Sept. 21 just before midnight in the 6400 block of Jahnke Road.
Officers were called to the Food Lion for the report of a person shot in the parking lot. At the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at Major Crimes Detective O. Reyes at (804) 646-3874 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
