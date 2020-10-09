Police search for man suspected of breaking into vehicles, stealing credit cards

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for a man suspected of breaking into vehicles and stealing purses with credit cards in them.
On Sept. 30 between 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., police said multiple people had their vehicle windows broken at the Red Lobster, El Caporal and Olive Garden in Colonial Heights.
Officials said purses with credit cards inside were stolen and were later used the same day to make purchases at the Walmart along Southpark Boulevard.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
