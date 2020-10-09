Police: Officers find burglary suspect stuck in fence hanging upside down

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say they found a burglary suspect stuck in a fence hanging upside down.
On Oct. 6, 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 5200 block of Caledonia Road for the report of a burglary.
After officers spoke with the victims and searched the property, a sergeant noticed a pair of sneakers hanging off the top of the fence and discovered that it was the suspect stuck in the fencing.
Officers helped unhook the suspect, who was later identified as Melvin Knightner.
According to the investigation, Knightner got spooked while he was inside the house, tried to make a dash over the fence, but got stuck.
Police say Knightner was charged with burglary.
