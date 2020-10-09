Police: Man sought in aggravated assault, shooting

Corey Poag (Source: Richmond Police)
By Adrianna Hargrove | October 9, 2020 at 2:58 PM EDT - Updated October 9 at 2:58 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are looking for a man they say was involved in an aggravated assault in connection to a shooting.

On Sept. 24 at approximately 11:23 p.m., officers were called to the parking lot of the 7-Eleven store for the report of a person shot.

Richmond police investigating shooting at 7-Eleven.
Richmond police investigating shooting at 7-Eleven. (Source: NBC12)

A man suffering from a gunshot wound was located and transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are looking for Corey Poag as a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information on Poag’s whereabouts should contact Major Crimes Detective W. O’Neil at (804) 646-4494 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

