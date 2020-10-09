Officers find burglary suspect stuck in fence hanging upside down

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say they found a burglary suspect stuck in a fence hanging upside down.
On Oct. 6, around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 5200 block of Caledonia Road for the report of a burglary.
"I’ve been on the force 15 years now, and I’ve never seen anything quite like this,” said Sgt. Jerry Scarborough. “I was looking for any disturbances in the yard, if any dew was moved, if there were any footprints in the wet grass, there weren’t any.”
After officers spoke with the victims and searched the property, a sergeant noticed a pair of sneakers hanging off the top of the fence and discovered that it was the suspect stuck in the fencing.
“There was someone hanging upside down from the fence,” said Scarborough. “After that officers went around the house to detain him. We had to take a piece of the fence off to get him down, he was a pretty nice sized man. He couldn’t pull himself up, so we had to help him out.”
Officers helped unhook the suspect, who was later identified as Melvin Knightner.
According to the investigation, Knightner got spooked while he was inside the house and tried to make a dash over the fence but got stuck.
“We all laughed. I mean, he couldn’t do anything but laugh, he was caught red-handed,” said Scarborough. “In light of the situation and the severity of it, we said what we needed to say and we made light of it… we made sure he was OK and he was checked out.”
Police say Knightner was charged with burglary.
