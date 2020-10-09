News to Know for Oct. 9; U of R spring plans; Next debate uncertain; Key weekend events ahead; Delta to make landfall

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
Today will be our last 10/10 day for a little while, rain approaches Saturday morning.
However, today will be partly sunny and a little cooler. Highs in the low 70s.
Forecasters said Delta — the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season — would likely crash ashore Friday evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana’s coast.
It marked the sixth time this season that Louisiana has been threatened by tropical storms or hurricanes.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards noted in a radio show that Delta appeared headed for the area near the Texas state line that was devastated by Laura, including Lake Charles and surrounding Calcasieu Parish, and rural Cameron Parish on the coast. “And we’ve got people who are very tired,” he noted.
In Petersburg, police are investigating two shootings, one of which has left one person dead.
One shooting occurred on Seaboard and Church Streets. The victim involved was taken to the hospital but later died.
Officers are investigating another shooting that happened at the intersection of Washington St. and Union St. around midnight. They did not offer any details on the victim’s condition.
The campaign’s final debates between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden were thrown into uncertainty Thursday as the rival camps offered dueling proposals for the remaining faceoffs that have been upended by the president’s coronavirus infection.
The chair of the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates told The Associated Press that the final debate, scheduled for Oct. 22, was still slated to go on with both candidates present as planned.
But next Thursday’s debate seemed to be gone after the Trump team objected to the commission’s format change.
The University of Richmond is preparing for the spring semester and how to handle classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the biggest changes is that there will be no spring break.
The university says the decisions for the spring were made to limit exposure to COVID-19, keeping students on campus or learning from home.
Just like the fall semester, spring semester classes will be offered as hybrid options, with some being fully virtual, while others will be in-person or a mix in between.
Goochland County Public Schools will be laying out plans for returning to in-person learning.
Parents will still have the choice to continue virtual learning.
The plan will be presented to the school board on Oct. 13.
Chesterfield County’s Registrar’s Office has experienced a record number of people turning out for early voting in the 2020 General Election.
Since early voting started on Sept. 18, the Registrar’s Office is averaging 200 voters an hour with more than 14,200 registered voters casting their ballots during in-person early voting. Another 9,130 voters have returned their absentee ballots in person or by mail.
In-person early voting continues through Oct. 31.
Plans to open the new store were announced in April.
The grand opening celebration will take place on Oct. 9 at 9 a.m.
The new Trader Joe’s is located at 3000 Stony Point Road.
The State Fair of Virginia is offering an additional three days to Fair Food Weekend!
The event has now been extended to Oct. 9-11 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
To ensure compliance with capacity guidelines, there are blocks of time for cars to enter. Attendees will park and walk up to vendors to order.
The Richmond Folk Festival will celebrate virtually in place of the 16th annual event that generally attracts tens of thousands to Brown’s Island.
The festival is slated for Oct. 9-11 and will include a television program, radio broadcasts and online streaming.
For more information, visit RichmondFolkFesitval.org and the Richmond Folk Festival’s Facebook page.
