Man found not guilty on all charges in connection to shooting of 5-year-old girl

The defense also called a man to the stand who lives near the Byron Street home. This man testified about hearing a loud bang on April 4, 2019, while he was outside in his backyard. He recalls seeing a woman run out the front of Byron Street home and then two men run out the back door, one of them hopping a fence on the property. He added he then saw a man come to the back door of the home and start shooting, however, he was not aware of anything going on in front of the house.