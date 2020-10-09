Madison Heights boy uses soccer as inspiration for fundraising for breast cancer awareness

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Ten-year-old Brady Krysiewicz started the fundraising campaign “Keeper for a Cure,” selecting the name because he plays goalkeeper for his soccer team. Brady’s coaches reminded him that his goalkeeper training is also teaching him to be a leader, and Brady was inspired to take action.
“I’m just trying to raise as much money as possible for breast cancer awareness. Keepers are supposed to have the backs of their teammates, so I’m helping out. Even though I’m not helping out my team, I’m helping out other people who need the money,” Brady said.
Brady raised $1,200 last year, donating it to the Virginia Breast Cancer Center in Lynchburg. This year he selected the Phillips Cancer Center at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, and set a goal of $1,500. The money that he raises this year will support programs like Marianne’s Room, where women receive free wigs and scarves, free breast cancer screening clinics, and the high-risk breast cancer program.
More information on the fundraising campaign can be found on Brady’s website keeperforacure.com.
Gifts also can be made to the campaign online through the Martha Jefferson Hospital Foundation at mjhfoundation.org
