Goochland County lays out plans for in-person learning

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Goochland County Public Schools will be laying out plans for returning to in-person learning.
If the plan is approved:
- Elementary students will go back to school for five days a week starting on Oct. 19
- Sixth and Ninth graders will return on Nov. 2,
- All other middle and high school students would return on Nov. 9.
Parents will still have the choice to continue virtual learning.
The plan will be presented to the school board on Oct. 13.
