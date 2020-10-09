Get paid $1,000 to watch 24 hours of horror movies this Halloween

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Halloween is only three weeks away and many people are ringing in the spooky season with horror movies.
CableTV.com and HighSpeedInternet.com partnered to pay one lucky horror film fan $1,000 to watch a non-stop, 24-hour marathon on a streaming service of their choice.
The winner will have to watch the horror film marathon and tweet updates about their experience. The person will also get a $50 Starbucks gift card to keep them awake for the movie marathon.
To be eligible, participants must be 18-year-old and eligible to work in the U.S.
To apply fill out the online application.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.