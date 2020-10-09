Forecast: Wet weekend ahead after a stretch of dry weather

Cloud cover and rain chances increase this weekend as remnants of Delta head east towards VA

By Sophia Armata | October 9, 2020 at 4:49 AM EDT - Updated October 9 at 4:49 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today will be our last 10/10 day for a little while, rain approaches Saturday AM.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler. Highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a scattered showers possible, depending on speed of remnants of Delta. Best chance south and west. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 70s (Rain Chance: 40%)

SUNDAY: Showers likely through the day. Lows lower 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible through the entire day. Lows in the low to mid 60s, highs mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid to upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs around 70.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.

