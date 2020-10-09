Forecast: Wet weekend ahead after a stretch of dry weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today will be our last 10/10 day for a little while, rain approaches Saturday AM.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler. Highs in the low 70s.
SATURDAY: Cloudy with a scattered showers possible, depending on speed of remnants of Delta. Best chance south and west. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 70s (Rain Chance: 40%)
SUNDAY: Showers likely through the day. Lows lower 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible through the entire day. Lows in the low to mid 60s, highs mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid to upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs around 70.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.