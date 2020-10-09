'Do the right thing, turn yourself in’: Richmond mother wants son’s killer to come forward

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond mother is sharing her heartache in hopes that someone comes forward with information in the shooting death of her 23-year-old son.
Damarcus Gregory was shot on Kinsley Avenue near Broad Rock Boulevard Tuesday night. Moments later he crashed his rental car into a wooded area where he died.
His mother says the 23-year-old’s older brother was with him in the car, along with two people they know. Gregory was behind the wheel and when someone opened fire, the bullet struck him.
“That’s not fair to me. What you did to me, and my child, and my whole family. My heart can’t take this no more,” said Michelle Gregory. “I did everything I was supposed to do to take care of my four children. Now one gone. That’s not right.”
She got the devastating call Tuesday night. Her son Demarcus Gregory, known as “Mark Mark” to those closest to him, died Tuesday. It was just before 8 p.m. on Kinsley Avenue and Broad Rock Boulevard in South Richmond. Someone opened fire in the area, striking Gregory. He crashed his rental car shortly afterward.
“My son was a mentor. He liked to mentor people, to try to get them on the right track and do the right thing in life…These young people want to be hard, want to be this, that and the third, but you don’t know what family you destroyed,” she added.
His mother says Gregory was a family man who recently worked as a machine operator in Ashland. He did it to support his two young sons, Demarcus Junior and Khyel.
“They got to live their life without their dad and he was a good dad, did everything with him,” she said.
Now friends and loved ones are preparing for a prayer vigil that will happen at the scene of the crime on Saturday at 4 p.m. It will be hard for his mother, but she hopes to gather the strength to send a message to her son’s killer.
“Do the right thing, turn yourself in,” she said.
That same night, police also got a call about someone being shot at that same intersection while they were driving. The person was hurt by broken glass. After the victim in that case got about a mile away from the scene, police were notified.
If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
