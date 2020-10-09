Chester Library reopening to public this month

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Public Library’s Chester Library will reopen to the public on Oct. 19.
Chester Library is the fourth library to reinstate public hours since the start of the pandemic.
Hours at the open locations are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
All CCPL locations closed to the public on Monday, March 16 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Central Library, Meadowdale Library and North Courthouse Road Library reopened in June.
All locations continue to offer virtual learning pods. These are spaces that allow students, teachers and teleworkers access to spaces to continue virtual learning and teleworking.
Curbside checkouts, which began the week of March 23, are still being offered at all locations and will continue to be available at open locations.
Customers are expected to wear face coverings while in the library, and to continue to follow health department recommendations including conducting self-health checks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands frequently.
To learn more, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.