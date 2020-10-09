Broadway shutdown due to virus extended again until May 30

FILE - Broadway posters outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York on May 13, 2020. Broadway theaters may be dark but there will be plenty of new online productions of some of classic plays this fall. “Hamilton” producer Jeffrey Richards on Wednesday unveiled a seven weekly play run of livestreamed works to benefit The Actors Fund. They will stream on Broadway’s Best Shows and ticket buyers can access the events through TodayTix starting at $5. The plays include “The Best Man,” “This Is Our Youth,” Time Stands Still” and “Race." (Source: Evan Agostini)