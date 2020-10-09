Bobblehead unveiled of VP Mike Pence with fly landed on head

(WBTV) - The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled a bobblehead of a fly landing on Vice President Mike Pence’s head during Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate.
The bobblehead commemorates the viral moment from the 2020 Vice Presidential Debate between Pence and Senator Kamala Harris which was held in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The fly spent a little over two minutes on Vice President Pence’s hair during the debate setting the internet abuzz and even inspiring a special fly swatter that was available from the rival Biden/Harris campaign.
The bobbleheads are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store.
On a base with his name, the bobblehead features Pence in his debate-night suit, wearing a white shirt and red tie, with a fly on his head.
The bobblehead also incorporates a plexiglass-like barrier and includes a removable mini fly swatter.
“Social media has been abuzz with talk of the fly at last night’s debate, and when we received several requests for a bobblehead with Pence and the fly, we knew we had to get to work,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We think this will be another fun bobblehead to put a smile on people’s faces as they look back at 2020.”
