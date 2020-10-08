Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce celebrates first-ever Hispanic Restaurant Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is celebrating its first-ever Hispanic restaurant week.
This week was created to support the Hispanic-owned restaurants and businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19, along with celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.
“We’re highlighting a lot of Latino restaurants through the city of Richmond. They add to our culture and vibrancy of restaurant scene and city as well,” said Mayor Levar Stoney
Stoney stopped by and ate lunch at both, Lalo’s Cocina on West broad Street, and Panchito on Midlothian Turnpike.
He credits these restaurants as being the backbone of our economy.
“We want to drive people back to our restaurants, and it’s our hope that during the fall more people choose to patron these restaurants,” said Stoney.
“This year for restaurant week I think they’ve done a pretty good job with promotions, so I think we’re going to expect more take out,” said Victor Macias, co-owner of Lalo’s Cocina.
Macias says when the pandemic first hit, he was fearful of change, but now he’s optimistic as this week has shed a positive light on his business.
“It means progress, it means moving. With everything changing around you, you have to keep moving forward and that’s what we’re trying to do,” said Macias.
Meanwhile, at Panchito, owner Francisco Gonzalez says he’s also seen a special boost in business this week.
“This week I’ve been invited to attend more events and received more customers than normal,” said Gonzalez.
For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.
