On This Day: 17 Virginians killed by Hurricane Iris in Belize

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history: Oct. 8, 2001, 17 Virginians were killed when Category 4 Hurricane Iris hit Belize.
Members of the Richmond Dive Club were killed when the 120-foot boat they were on called the Wave Dancer capsized.
Hurricane Iris brought 140 mile per hour winds, relentless rain and a storm surge around 15 feet high to the Central American nation.
We go into the NBC12 Archives and find stories by former anchor Gene Cox to help us look back at this fateful day.
