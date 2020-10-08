Start date for RPS new virtual schedules announced

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools has announced when changes to virtual schedules will take effect.
The new schedules will start on Oct. 20 to give the district enough time to make sure all teachers and families are aware of the changes.
These changes include shortened days for elementary and middle school students and adding flexibility for students in high school who have afternoon jobs.
RPS Live! will take place on Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. on the school district’s Facebook page where Autumn Nabors and Chris Angeles from the Curriculum and Instruction Department will be discussing the updated virtual schedules.
RPS En Vivo will take place on Oct. 8 at 5:30 p.m. on the RPS en Español Facebook page.
