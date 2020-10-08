'She didn’t deserve that’: Richmond police investigating woman’s murder

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after they say a woman in her 60s was murdered and found inside of her own apartment.
It happened at the Olde Lamp Apartments in the Ginter Park neighborhood on Oct. 6. Detectives arrived at the scene Tuesday morning to find Estelle Pugh dead after suffering from trauma.
“It’s a mystery,” neighbor Michael Maas said. “Especially just in this neighborhood. I’ve never saw anything like that happen.”
Neighbors watched as the Olde Lamp Apartments on Chamberlayne Avenue transformed into a crime scene.
“Oh God, they were out here for like 4 hours,” Maas continued.
Police say they got the call Tuesday just before 8:30 a.m. They found Pugh dead inside her unit after suffering from trauma. Neighbors knew something wasn’t right after her car had been missing for quite some time.
“She had never been missing like that,” said a neighbor, who asked not to be identified.
“We thought she was out of town…And she’s not answering her phone, you know what I mean? Like everyone around here has got her phone number…It went straight to voicemail,” Maas added.
One day, neighbors noticed a strong odor. They notified a front office worker, who they say discovered her body.
“So they opened the door and when they opened the bottom door, it was like woof,” Maas said, referencing the odor.
Neighbors were stunned to learn she was killed.
“She didn’t deserve that at all,” the other neighbor said, who considered Pugh to be a friend. “She was very kindhearted, helped everyone around here…Took me to dinner on Valentine’s Day. She said ‘Come on here. Get dressed and we going out’ and she foot the bill. That was her. That was her way.”
Now neighbors are left with this reality.
“Whoever did it is still out here,” Maas said.
“I hope to God they find him,” Pugh’s friend added.
Neighbors say she lived there for about four years and stayed alone. As police work to solve the mystery, they welcome tips from anyone who knows anything.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Det. A. Sleem at 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
