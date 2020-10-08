School mourns Henrico teacher, coach who died unexpectedly

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Henrico neighbors are mourning a Henrico High School teacher and coach who died.
School officials said Johann Odom died unexpectedly Sunday.
He was a Navy veteran and the career and technical education teacher at Henrico High School. Odom was also the school’s cross country and track-and-field coach.
“Mr. Odom was a strong supporter of Henrico HS extracurricular programs and he loved wearing his Henrico Spirit gear or his Omega Psi Phi fraternity swag . You often saw him wearing either or, or both at the top of the stadium stairs, his “spot”, on the stands of our warrior basketball games, or as he cheered on his track athletes,” a message from the school said.
Comments have flooded an online message board as those who new Odom best - many students - share their memories.
Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.
