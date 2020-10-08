Richmond police investigating woman’s murder

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating the murder of a woman who was in her 60s.
Police said they were called around 8:22 a.m. on Oct. 6 to an apartment in the 3600 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found Estelle Pugh “suffering from trauma.” She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Det. A. Sleem at 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
