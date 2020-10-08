Richmond health officials investigating COVID-19 outbreak related to wedding

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Health officials said Thursday that Richmond is reversing course when it comes to COVID-19 case trends.
After 35 days of decreasing cases, Richmond Health Director Danny Avula says the numbers are moving in the wrong direction.
However, the health department has pinpointed where a large number of these cases are coming from. The health department is monitoring an outbreak at a nursing home with 30+ cases and investigating an outbreak linked to a wedding.
Even with the increasing cases, Avula said the positivity rate continues to decrease.
He also commended restaurants for coming up with plans to continue outdoor dining as the weather gets cooler. He said tents with heaters and proper ventilation can help us avoid a case spike in the winter.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.