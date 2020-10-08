Richmond car wash hosting a haunted car wash

Tommy's Express Haunted Car Wash (Source: Tommy's Express)
By Hannah Smith | October 8, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT - Updated October 8 at 4:57 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tommy’s Express Car Wash is offering a unique Halloween experience amid COVID-19.

The business will be offering a haunted car wash on Oct. 23-24 and Oct. 30-31 from 6-10 p.m. each of those days.

“Don’t miss out on this unique and terrifying experience at Richmond’s newest car wash!” the car wash said.

The event is contactless and $16 per car. There will also be candy for every car that goes through.

The car wash is located at 7048 Forest Hill Avenue.

