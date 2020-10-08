Over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in state | No COVID-19 related deaths reported in Central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 156,649 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Friday, a 1,114 case increase from Thursday.
According to the health department, the case count reported on Oct. 8 includes 689 cases that should have been reported on Oct. 7 due to a surveillance system reporting issue.
The state totals stand at 3,344 deaths with 11,447 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 2,390,394 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate is now at 4.8 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Six new outbreaks were reported on Friday. The total number is now at 1,103. A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 24,370 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 9,263 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 6,303 cases, 376 hospitalizations, 98 deaths
- Henrico: 5,700 cases, 456 hospitalizations, 220 deaths
- Richmond: 4,871 cases, 434 hospitalizations, 62 deaths
- Hanover: 1,421 cases, 107 hospitalizations, 40 deaths
- Petersburg: 798 cases, 75 hospitalizations, 29 deaths
- Goochland: 294 cases, 28 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.