News to Know for Oct. 8: Missing Chesterfield woman; Rent, mortgage relief; SNAP benefits next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
A stretch of gorgeous weather continues through the work-week. Tropical remnants bring rain this weekend.
Today will be sunny with highs in the mid-70s.
Chesterfield police are searching for a missing 24-year-old woman.
Police say Jasmine L. A. Moore was last seen leaving her residence in the 20100 block of Rowanty Court at about 10:40 p.m. on Oct. 3.
Moore is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Moore’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
Governor Ralph Northam announced Wednesday he has directed another $12 million in federal funding to Virginia’s Rent and Mortgage Relief Program.
This round of CARES Act funding comes now that the original $50 million dollars for this program has been allocated.
The funds will be automatically loaded onto SNAP EBT cards on Oct. 16.
Emergency SNAP benefits will be available next week for those who are not already receiving the maximum allotment as part of regular monthly benefits.
Trading barbs through plexiglass shields, Republican Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris turned the only Vice Presidential debate of 2020 into a dissection of the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Kamala Harris labeled the pandemic as “the greatest failure of any presidential administration.”
Pence, who leads the president’s coronavirus task force, acknowledged that “our nation’s gone through a very challenging time this year,” yet vigorously defended the administration’s overall response to a pandemic that has killed 210,000 Americans.
A Dinwiddie mother and her boyfriend are both charged with neglect and abuse after authorities say they found an 8-month-old girl unresponsive in their home.
Authorities rushed her to the hospital but she didn’t make it.
Authorities haven’t released the specifics but they say the case is suspicious. They even removed a different child from the couple’s home.
Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) needs the public’s help in searching for the person responsible for shooting a dog early Tuesday morning.
RACC is fighting to keep Apollo alive after they say he was shot at close range during an apparent drive-by shooting.
The shooting happened around 4 a.m. on Oct. 6 along Clydewood Avenue behind Boushall Middle School. A car was seen leaving the area.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Solvers at 804-780-1000.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $10,000 reward to identify suspects responsible for tampering with mail collection boxes across central Virginia.
Multiple mail collection boxes in the Metro Richmond area were tampered with over the weekend, according to a U.S. postal inspector.
Theft of mail in the U.S. is a federal offense and punishable up to five years in prison for each count.
School leaders in Henrico will be discussing specific strategies for the new redistricting plan.
The district will now focus on addressing specific concerns like effectively using more room at the newly expanded Holladay Elementary, overcapacity issues at Colonial Trail and Rivers Edge and how students are fed into Quioccasin Middle School.
School leaders will discuss all those issues in a meeting on Oct. 8 at 3 p.m.
