New Kent County issues warning to residents as COVID-19 cases rise

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - New Kent County issues a warning to residents on the sharp rise of COVID-19 cases around the county.
The county says there have been many events where people are not maintaining social distancing and/or people are not wearing face masks.
A large number of cases are amongst sports teams, large family gatherings and places of business.
Please remember to socially distance, practice good personal hygiene, stay at home if you are sick, get tested if you have COVID symptoms, and self-isolate if you have been exposed.
“It is important that everyone continue to take personal responsibility to protect themselves from COVID-19,” the county said on Facebook. “The health and safety of county residents and employees remain our top priority, but we need each individual to play their part too. Please remember that an outbreak can occur anywhere, at any time.”
