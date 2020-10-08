N.C. commissioner says wife harassed by men in Jeeps flying Trump 2020 flags

“This post is for all the black females who park on the Washington waterfront. Tonight about 9:30 my wife was parked on the waterfront waiting for me to get out of my commissioner’s meeting and three vehicles bearing Trump flags tried to intimidate her. They were driving jeeps with Trump flags waving. One pulled in front of her and turned their bright lights on and the other two pulled behind her trying to box her in. While doing this, they had their music blasting and yelling at her. She managed to get away from them and called the police. The police officer states she has seen them riding the waterfront. This is 2020, we should be able to park in public places without fearing we are going to be hurt by people who do not understand the rights of others. Pay attention and if you see these vehicles get their license plate numbers. Let us use the system to put an end to their foolishness. It was all funny to them, but as a husband it is not funny at all. I ask all of you who know right from wrong help us fix this so that it will not happen to any other lady, whether black or white.”